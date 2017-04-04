You are here

Home > Transport

Passenger travel at DC area airports is sky high

Their bold efforts to woo new airlines, upgrade amenities are paying off
Monday, April 3, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170403_CPTRAVEL3_2820686.jpg
Dulles International Airport, which has struggled to attract travellers in recent years, posted a small but significant gain, fuelled largely by international travellers. Last year, about 21.8 million flew through Dulles.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

MORE than 70 million passengers flew through the Washington region's three airports in 2016 - a sign that airport leaders' aggressive efforts to court new airlines, offer amenities and upgrade shopping and dining options are paying off, officials said.

Last year, both

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
3 Softening of medical tourism nudges health groups overseas
4 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
5 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening