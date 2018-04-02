You are here

Philippine competition watchdog examining Uber-Grab deal

Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 4:16 PM

[SINGAPORE] The Philippines competition watchdog said on Monday it is looking at whether the deal by Uber Technologies to sell its South-east Asia business to rival Grab will substantially reduce competition.

"The Grab-Uber acquisition is likely to have a far reaching impact on the riding public and the transportation services. As such, the PCC is looking at the deal closely," the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) said in a statement.

REUTERS

