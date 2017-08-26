You are here

Home > Transport

Philippines says will lift Uber suspension if hefty fine paid

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 13:36

FILES-HONG_KONG-UBER-TRANSPORT-061145.jpg
The Philippine transport regulator said on Friday it would lift a one-month suspension on Uber Technologies Inc if it paid a penalty of 190 million pesos (S$5.06 million), a fine nearly 20 times greater than Uber had offered to pay.
PHOTO: AFP

[MANILA] The Philippine transport regulator said on Friday it would lift a one-month suspension on Uber Technologies Inc if it paid a penalty of 190 million pesos (S$5.06 million), a fine nearly 20 times greater than Uber had offered to pay.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, or LTFRB, said Uber also needed to collectively pay its drivers nearly 20 million pesos daily as financial assistance during the suspension period.

"We're working hard to meet the conditions for the lifting of the suspension and hope to resume operations as soon as possible," Uber said in a statement.

The regulator halted Uber's operations for a month from Aug 14 for disregarding a directive to stop accepting new driver applications.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Uber, which said it did not process those applications, later told the LTFRB it could pay a fine of 10 million pesos to get the suspension lifted.

The Uber freeze has attracted public attention because many Philippine commuters regard the ride hailing app as more reliable and competitive than mainstream transport services.

Uber recently said it had nearly 67,000 Philippine drivers.

The LTFRB said the penalty was calculated by "taking into consideration the number of days that (Uber) should be suspended in relation to the daily average income." Citing data submitted by Uber, the LTFRB said it had daily income of up to 10 million pesos from at least 150,000 trips.

The fine took into account the remaining suspension period of 19 days, said LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada.

"The lifting of suspension will depend on the payment of fine and remittance of financial assistance," Ms Lizada told reporters in a text message.

The dispute with the Philippine regulator is the latest setback this year to Uber, a firm valued at more than US$60 billion.

Its Philippines suspension caused a spike in demand for rival Grab, and long queues near offices and malls and some disgruntlement about reverting to using regular taxis.

Senator Grace Poe, a prominent advocate for improving transport services, tried to bring Uber and LTFRB officials together to work out a compromise. An executive of Uber apologised for its "misunderstanding".

Ms Poe on Friday said the hefty fine should "make Uber rethink its actions and re-evaluate its strategy in testing the extent of government regulations." The LTFRB last year suspended applications for ride-share operators, to work out how best to regulate the industry. It said Uber was "irresponsible" for challenging that order.

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

Fiat says it reviews strategic proposals as spinoffs examined

Thousands stranded on cruise ships in the Gulf by Hurricane Harvey

Aston Martin boosts IPO prospects on DB11 lift as Brexit weighs

VW engineer sentenced to 40 months for emissions role

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

Surge in air cargo demand adds heft to Asian airline earnings

Editor's Choice

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

BT_20170826_TODAY_3056564.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

SPH divesting stakes in Mediacorp entities

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

Most Read

1 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
2 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
3 Cromwell European Reit gets Singapore Exchange nod for S$1.6b IPO
4 Malaysian businessman Siaw Lu Howe launches mandatory takeover bid for Blumont
5 Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

BT_20170826_FEATURE26-D_3052301.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Feature

Full circle

BT_20170826_UWINSIDE26_3056517.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Opinion

Rallying the nation to stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening