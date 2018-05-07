You are here

Home > Transport

Planemakers risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy

Mon, May 07, 2018 - 12:15 PM

BP_Etihad_070518_92.jpg
Etihad is considering its options for over 160 aircraft it has ordered, ranging from swapping models to delaying deliveries to outright cancellations, the sources told Reuters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ABU DHABI] Airbus and Boeing are preparing for possible changes to dozens of plane orders from Middle East carrier Etihad Airways as it presses ahead with a company-wide review, four sources familiar with the matter said.

Etihad has been reviewing its business since 2016 when investments in other airlines contributed to a nearly US$2 billion loss for the Abu Dhabi state-owned carrier.

Etihad is considering its options for over 160 aircraft it has ordered, ranging from swapping models to delaying deliveries to outright cancellations, the sources told Reuters.

A final decision could be based on a combination of the three options, one source said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Etihad declined to comment. A Boeing spokeswoman declined to comment, citing company policy to "not comment on delivery schedules nor any discussions with customers". Airbus did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Few details of the review have been made public but Etihad's new Group Chief Executive Tony Douglas said on April 30 that the airline aims to develop in "a sustainable way".

Etihad has 88 Airbus and 78 Boeing jets on order worth tens of billions of dollars, largely from deals signed in 2013, which are scheduled to start delivery from this year.

The orders include 62 Airbus A350s and 52 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, according to the two planemakers' websites.

The bulk of the aircraft were ordered when Etihad was pursuing an aggressive expansion strategy to keep pace with regional rivals Emirates and Qatar Airways.

Etihad said then that under the agreements with Airbus and Boeing, it could transfer orders to airlines it had invested in.

At that time, the airline had stakes in several other carriers.

The expansion strategy seemingly collapsed last year when Air Berlin and Alitalia filed for insolvency after Etihad invested in them.

Air Berlin, one of Etihad's biggest investments, ceased operations last October, while Alitalia, the most high profile, is unlikely to take any aircraft as insolvency proceedings continue.

Etihad currently holds stakes in four other airlines.

REUTERS

Transport

Volkswagen CEO is said to receive rare safe-passage deal from US

Air France shares in tailspin after CEO quits

UK accountancy firm appointed to ensure Grab adheres to competition measures

Le Maire warns Air France will disappear if unions block reforms

Grab cuts back on customer discounts and driver incentives

SIA flight suffers 'technical fault' after landing in Kolkata airport

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_070518_1.jpg
May 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors

BT_20180507_SWFOOD7_3425764.jpg
May 7, 2018
Consumer

foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray

BP_Roy Reite_070518_2.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Roles of independent directors, auditors back in spotlight

Most Read

1 Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos
2 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
3 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab unveils 3 new services for users, of which 2 are built on Uber's previous offerings

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab cuts back on customer discounts and driver incentives

BP_OCBC_070518_37.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening