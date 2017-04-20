Plans unveiled to transform Singapore's aviation sector

THE Air Transport Industry Transformation Map (ITM) was unveiled on Thursday, with plans to achieve real value-added growth of 16 per cent from 2015 to 2020, beef up productivity by 3-4 per cent annually as well as create over 8,000 new jobs by 2025.

"We want to improve our sector's competitiveness and Changi's service standards, and grow our real value-add from about S$7 billion today by another S$1 billion by 2020," said Ng Chee Meng, Second Minister for Transport, speaking at a reception for the aviation community Thursday evening.

Under the ITM, there are plans to redesign or create 8,000 good jobs between now and 2025, which will mean more jobs for professionals, technicians and cabin crew.

"Overall, we want to increase productivity by about 40 per cent between now and 2025. This is a very challenging target we are setting, as productivity in the sector has historically grown at lower rates," said Mr Ng. "But we believe that we need to be ambitious if we want to stay ahead."

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Plans are also underway to make Changi Airport "smarter", by leveraging on innovative solutions and state-of-the-art technology to improve productivity.

Meanwhile, another major thrust is skills upgrading so that employees can acquire the skills needed to remain relevant as jobs and job scopes evolve.

Led by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), the Air Transport ITM was developed by the Air Transport Industry Tripartite Committee (ITC), comprising representatives from the government, unions and industry stakeholders.