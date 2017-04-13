You are here

Home > Transport

Private hire cars must display decals for easier identification from July 1

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 10:53
by
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

privatecar_decal.jpg
All private hire cars will have to display decals on their front and back windscreens from July 1 this year, to allow for easier identification and enforcement against offences.
PHOTO: LTA

ALL private hire cars will have to display decals on their front and back windscreens from July 1 this year, to allow for easier identification and enforcement against offences.

These "tamper-evident" decals cannot be re-used once removed, and tampering made to the decals will be evident, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in an announcement on Thursday.

This will help with enforcement against offences such as unregistered cars providing chauffeured services, or private hire cars picking up passengers by street hail, it added.

Private car owners who have registered with LTA on before Feb 28 this year will get their first pair of decals affixed for free, while those who registered after this date will have to pay S$20 to obtain and affix the decals.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This can be done at the following locations from April 17: Vicom/JIC inspection centres, STA inspection centres, or Uber and Grab affixing centres.

LTA will also work with companies with large fleets of private hire cars to allow them to affix the decals at their own premises.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening