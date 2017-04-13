Private hire cars must display decals for easier identification from July 1

All private hire cars will have to display decals on their front and back windscreens from July 1 this year, to allow for easier identification and enforcement against offences.

ALL private hire cars will have to display decals on their front and back windscreens from July 1 this year, to allow for easier identification and enforcement against offences.

These "tamper-evident" decals cannot be re-used once removed, and tampering made to the decals will be evident, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in an announcement on Thursday.

This will help with enforcement against offences such as unregistered cars providing chauffeured services, or private hire cars picking up passengers by street hail, it added.

Private car owners who have registered with LTA on before Feb 28 this year will get their first pair of decals affixed for free, while those who registered after this date will have to pay S$20 to obtain and affix the decals. sentifi.com Market voices on:

This can be done at the following locations from April 17: Vicom/JIC inspection centres, STA inspection centres, or Uber and Grab affixing centres.

LTA will also work with companies with large fleets of private hire cars to allow them to affix the decals at their own premises.