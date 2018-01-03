You are here

PSA Corp awards 3-year cargo handling equipment service contract to Kalmar

Wed, Jan 03, 2018 - 9:48 AM
PSA Corp has awarded another three-year term contract to Kalmar, a unit of Finnish cargo handling services and solutions provider Cargotec, for the maintenance and repair of mobile equipment.

Kalmar said in a statement that the contract supports the overall maintenance effort of a fleet of up to 700 prime movers and trailer sets at Pasir Panjang Terminal.

Cargotec has booked the contract for its fourth quarter 2017 order intake.

This contract is an extension of a working relationship between Kalmar and PSA. Kalmar has been working with PSA on the maintenance of the latter's equipment for more than 11 years.

In Singapore, Kalmar has a dedicated team of over 50 maintenance and service staff working for the various PSA terminals.

Peter McLean, senior vice-president of Kalmar Asia-Pacific, said: "This contract is a testament of the work we have delivered to PSA during the past years. PSA Singapore, being one of the busiest container ports in the world, runs at 24 by 7 and it is crucial for them to maintain a healthy fleet of equipment.

"While we provide new cargo handling solutions to our customers, it is also our ambition to be involved in the total life cycle of their equipment. With Kalmar Care quality maintenance, we are able to extend the lifetime of our customer's equipment fleet, reducing their total cost of ownership."
