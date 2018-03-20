You are here

PSA full-year profit up 5.1% to S$1.23 billion

Results helped by stronger economic growth in many countries and consolidation of container line shipping
Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM
BT_20180320_HHPSA20ARLN1_3357435.jpg
PSA International group CEO Tan Chong Meng said global container throughput in 2017 had its strongest showing since 2011.
PHOTO: PSA

Singapore

PORT and terminal operator PSA International posted a 5.1 per cent rise in full-year net profit to S$1.23 billion on higher revenue and container throughput at its terminals worldwide.

Revenue for the year ended Dec 31, 2017, was 7.8 per cent higher at S$3.97 billion.

