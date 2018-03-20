You are here
PSA full-year profit up 5.1% to S$1.23 billion
Results helped by stronger economic growth in many countries and consolidation of container line shipping
Singapore
PORT and terminal operator PSA International posted a 5.1 per cent rise in full-year net profit to S$1.23 billion on higher revenue and container throughput at its terminals worldwide.
Revenue for the year ended Dec 31, 2017, was 7.8 per cent higher at S$3.97 billion.
