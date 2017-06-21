You are here
Public Transport Council to have new CEO from July 1
Tan Kim Hong, now deputy group director of LTA's public transport group, succeeds Alvin Chia
Singapore
AN advisory council to Singapore's Transport Ministry on public transport matters and fares is getting a new chief next month.
Tan Kim Hong, 44, will become chief executive of the Public Transport Council (PTC) from July 1, the Transport Ministry said on Monday.
He
