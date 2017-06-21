You are here

Public Transport Council to have new CEO from July 1

Tan Kim Hong, now deputy group director of LTA's public transport group, succeeds Alvin Chia
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 05:50
by
Mr Tan has led various LTA initiatives aimed at improving service reliability and commuter experience.

AN advisory council to Singapore's Transport Ministry on public transport matters and fares is getting a new chief next month.

Tan Kim Hong, 44, will become chief executive of the Public Transport Council (PTC) from July 1, the Transport Ministry said on Monday.

