You are here

Home > Transport

Queen inaugurates new 'best of British' aircraft carrier

Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 11:53 PM

[LONDON] Queen Elizabeth II formally commissioned into the British navy the UK's newest and biggest aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, at a ceremony on Thursday.

The warship, which cost £3 billion (S$5.41 billion) to build, was hailed as "a true flagship for the 21st century".

"HMS Queen Elizabeth embodies the best of British technology and innovation," Elizabeth II said at the ceremony on board the ship in Portsmouth on England's south coast.

"She will in the years and decades ahead represent the country's resolve on the global stage," she said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The ship can operate with a crew of 1,000 and 40 aircraft on deck, and measures 280 metres in length and weighs 65,000 tonnes.

Britain has been without any carrier strike capability since the government scrapped previous vessels in 2010 as part of austerity measures to curb a huge deficit.

Elizabeth II named the ship in 2014, smashing a bottle of whisky on its side, but it is not expected to be fully operational until 2021.

The project had been dogged by questions about the US-built F-35 jets, due to be deployed on the aircraft carrier, and about the need for mammoth aircraft carriers when Britain's military role in the world has diminished.

The F-35 stealth fighter, which is being built by the US in conjunction with Britain and other countries, has been heavily criticised for its high price tag and a series of delays over air safety concerns.

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Cosco's offer price in Cogent buy-out bid 'fair and reasonable': CIMB

ComfortDelGro loses 11% of its value in absence of Uber deal

Alibaba to cooperate with Ford Motor for new retail opportunities

Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek to expand to Philippines in 2018

Uber paid 20-year-old Florida man to keep data breach secret: sources

Canada's swipe at Boeing jets could open way for European rivals

Editor's Choice

BT_20171207_ABSINGPOST_3210303.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

'Our course is set,' says SingPost's new chief executive

OFFICE.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

PwC calls for threshold for personal tax to be raised to S$40,000

FEL4148-pixgeneric.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'

Most Read

1 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
2 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
3 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
4 Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'
5 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

overseasIn071114e_2x.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore overtakes US as most attractive destination for Chinese overseas investments: EIU report

overseasIn071114e_2x.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air

0000058.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton to manage S$23b of NTUC Income assets in proposed strategic partnership

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening