Refurbs and rental planes in vogue in China
Trend reflects how the country's business elite are increasingly shunning flashy signs of wealth amid slower economic growth
Shanghai
CHINA'S rich are foregoing fancy new private jets in favour of second-hand planes or rentals, reflecting how the country's business elite are increasingly shunning flashy signs of wealth amid slower economic growth.
Planemakers such as Embraer and Bombardier are shifting
