You are here

Home > Transport

Refurbs and rental planes in vogue in China

Trend reflects how the country's business elite are increasingly shunning flashy signs of wealth amid slower economic growth
Monday, April 17, 2017 - 05:50

Shanghai

CHINA'S rich are foregoing fancy new private jets in favour of second-hand planes or rentals, reflecting how the country's business elite are increasingly shunning flashy signs of wealth amid slower economic growth.

Planemakers such as Embraer and Bombardier are shifting

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening