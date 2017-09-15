You are here

Home > Transport

Renault-Nissan to launch 12 zero-emission models

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 4:48 PM

dt-ghosn-carlos150917.jpg
Carmaker Renault-Nissan said Friday it will launch 12 all-electric cars over the next six years and equip dozens more with driverless technology.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] Carmaker Renault-Nissan said Friday it will launch 12 all-electric cars over the next six years and equip dozens more with driverless technology.

Presenting the alliance's new strategic plan to 2022, chairman Carlos Ghosn said Renault-Nissan is targeting car sales of 14 million units by that year, a rise of nearly 40 per cent from current levels.

"Electrified cars will represent more than 20 percent of the alliance's sales" by 2022, Mr Ghosn said.

Electrified cars are either all-electric or hybrids.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The projected sales target would take Renault-Nissan's annual revenues to around US$240 billion.

Sales last year were 10 million units.

The French-Japanese alliance, which now also includes Mitsubishi, is further hoping to double synergy savings from pooling resources in the alliance to about 10 billion euros (S$16.05 billion) within six years, Mr Ghosn said.

But he said there were no plans to consolidate the alliance into a single company or increase its members' cross-shareholdings, saying the strategic plan would be "respecting the companies' identities".

In addition to developing some 40 models equipped with driverless, or "autonomous", technology, Renault-Nissan is also planning to launch a ride-hailing service featuring "robotic vehicles".

Asked about his own role in the coming years Mr Ghosn, who is 63, said it was his "intention to carry out the plan for as long as it makes sense".

In July, Renault alone reported a surge in sales for the first half of the year, helping the French carmaker to book a record profit.

AFP

Transport

SMRT Trains wins tender to run Thomson-East Coast Line

China green car pivot will need state support, GM chief says

Airbus still in mix for Malaysia A330Neo deal after Boeing order

Philippine conglomerate Ayala to invest in green vehicles

Mazda to make all models hybrid, electric by early 2030s

Last call for bids on bankrupt Air Berlin

Editor's Choice

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Grand Prix 20080026 .jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore Grand Prix extends Formula 1 until 2021

f1.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

bp_condo_120917_69.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers move 1,581 new private homes, ECs in Aug, up 98% y-o-y

2017-08-07T030634Z_732054440_RC15C13414C0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-TELECOMMUNICATIONS-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening