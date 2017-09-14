You are here

Home > Transport

Renault, Toyota lead European car sales rise in August

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 14:11

Renault.JPG
European car sales rose 5.5 per cent in August, accelerating from an increase of 2.6 per cent in July, according to industry data published on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BERLIN] European car sales rose 5.5 per cent in August, accelerating from an increase of 2.6 per cent in July, according to industry data published on Thursday.

Registrations rose to 903,143 vehicles in the European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (Efta) countries in August and to 1.19 million vehicles for July, Brussels-based industry body Acea said.

For the first eight months of the year, registrations were up 4.4 per cent to 10.56 million vehicles.

In the 28-nation EU excluding Malta, registrations climbed 5.6 per cent to 865,047 vehicles in August, the best August performance in a decade, Acea said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Europe's largest carmaker, Volkswagen, which is still grappling with its diesel emissions scandal, saw August deliveries rise 2.8 per cent, with its namesake brand down 4.4 per cent.

Among the major manufacturers, Renault and Toyota saw the biggest monthly increases with 13 per cent and 12.5 per cent, followed by Fiat Chrysler with 9.8 per cent.

Performance was mixed for the region's two biggest markets. Germany saw a 3.5 per cent increase, while Britain registered a 6.4 per cent drop, continuing a 9.3 per cent fall seen in July.

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

BMW calls Brexit an 'uncomfortable scenario' amid tariff concern

Volkswagen aims to sell 1.5m electric cars in China by 2025

Air Berlin scraps more flights as pilots call in sick

NTSB blames Tesla autopilot system for 2016 fatal Florida crash

Teamsters chief fears US self-driving trucks may be unsafe, hit jobs

Modi, Abe get India's first bullet train project going

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study

BT_20170914_PREFAB_3084793.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Some builders not keen to be first movers in PPVC

BT_20170914_HALIMAH_3084718.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

I'm a President for all Singaporeans: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 Presidential election: only one certificate of eligibility issued
3 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
4 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
5 Halimah only candidate to make the cut, on track for walkover victory
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Jobs 18593318.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore jobless rate holds steady at 2.2% in June, retrenchments dip to 3,640

Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Golden Agri-Resources JV opens 200 kilotonne oleochemicals plant in Indonesia

Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks shine in 'World's Safest Banks 2017' rankings

Temasek Holdings.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek is said to mull investing in Magic Leap

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening