You are here

Home > Transport

Samsung Electronics unveils driverless car parts, infotainment platform

Tue, Jan 09, 2018 - 1:50 PM

BP_samsung_090118_44.jpg
Samsung Electronics unveiled its first set of components for autonomous driving and infotainment solutions developed with Harman International, which it bought about a year ago in a major push into the auto electronics market.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Samsung Electronics unveiled its first set of components for autonomous driving and infotainment solutions developed with Harman International, which it bought about a year ago in a major push into the auto electronics market.

The automotive industry is one of the fastest-growing segments of the technology market, with carmakers looking to add more autonomous features as the race to put driverless cars on the road heats up.

At an annual trade show in Las Vegas this week, Samsung Electronics unveiled an automotive camera system featuring collision warning, lane-departure warning, and adaptive cruise control, developed in collaboration with Harman.

Samsung bought Harman in an US$8 billion deal that closed in March 2017, the biggest overseas acquisition ever by a South Korean company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Samsung plans to begin shipping the camera system, which is built on machine learning and augmented reality, this year. It did not give details on the exact timing.

Samsung also showcased a "digital cockpit" that allows drivers to personalise cars even if they do not own them as it pulls users' profile from their mobile devices and cloud.

Harman and Samsung outlined their plan to deliver 5G technology for cars, adding Harman had secured a "leading European automaker" as a client.

Samsung in September had announced that it set up a strategic business unit for autonomous and advanced driver assistance services, together with a US$300 million fund to invest in automotive start-ups and technology.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Aston Martin is said to seek £5b value in IPO talks

China fines two truck makers for pollution, emissions fraud

Toyota to Hyundai say pump brakes on hopes of robo-car's arrival

GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars

China's Didi Chuxing to launch bike-sharing platform and brand

Trishaws keep rolling on Myanmar's clogged streets

Editor's Choice

BT_20180109_JWKEPPEL9_3253878.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M graft case: Global resolution achieved more than what S'pore alone could, says Indranee

nmmoh06.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia-Pac healthcare M&A expected to jump 80% to US$55b in 2018

ST_20180109_BIZABCAPLAND09A_3675717.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Analysts stick to 'buy' on CapitaLand

Most Read

1 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
2 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
3 Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements
4 MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development
5 Singapore dollar soars to levels last seen 3 years ago
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Pulau Bukom_090118_38.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

11 men charged over misappropriation of fuel from Shell Singapore

bp_condo_090118_10.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices rise 0.4% in December, 6.2% for all of 2017: SRX Property

BT_20180109_LKMAS_3253938.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Real Estate

MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development

Photo 1.JPG
Jan 9, 2018
Government & Economy

End goal is to create good jobs, says Liang Eng Hwa at Pre-Budget Roundtable

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening