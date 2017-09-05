Sats launches smart glasses to speed up ramp handling

GROUNDHANDER Sats is introducing augmented reality smart glasses to digitise its ramp handling operations.

The smart glass will project information in real time - including loading instructions for cargo and passenger baggage - when staff use the glasses to scan visual markers such as QR codes on baggage and cargo containers. The hands-free smart glass will mean greater safety, while enabling the baggage and cargo loading process to become more efficient and accurate; it is estimated that it can shorten loading time from 60 minutes to 45 minutes.

Flight controllers at the control centre will also have access to real-time information to supervise and help minimise errors.

Staff are being trained to use the smart glass, which will be introduced in phases with full implementation by mid 2018.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, who attended the launch, said "This innovation will directly benefit our airport workers, raising their productivity and making their workplace safer. This is the way to tap technology to keep our airport and airlines ahead of their competition."