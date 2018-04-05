You are here

Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'

Thu, Apr 05, 2018 - 3:50 PM

A SCOOT flight headed for Hat Yai, Thailand, returned to Changi Airport on Thursday after the authorities were alerted to an alleged bomb threat on board.

Flight TR634, which left Changi Airport at 1.20pm, was escorted back by two Republic of Singapore Air Force fighter jets. This is protocol for such incidents, sources said.

Scoot, in a statement on Thursday afternoon, said that the aircraft landed safely at 3.23pm.

"We're working closely with the authorities for necessary follow-up to ensure the safety of our guests," said the airline.

The Police confirmed that a report was received regarding an alleged bomb threat made by a passenger on board the flight.

It added that police officers are currently conducting checks.

THE STRAITS TIMES

