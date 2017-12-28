See two cities for the price of one with layover offers

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
New York
TRAVELLERS with ambitious travel plans may find new multicity routes at bargain rates that may make a layover worthwhile. International airlines are adding free stopovers and other incentives to many popular routes, all to make midway hubs a worthwhile second destination.
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo