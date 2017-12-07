You are here

Home > Transport

SIA, Air New Zealand to launch third daily Singapore-Auckland flight from Oct 2018

Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 8:46 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

COME Oct 28, 2018, passengers flying between Singapore and Auckland will get more flight options.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Air New Zealand on Thursday said they will jointly launch a third daily flight between Singapore and Auckland, boosting capacity on the route by 40 per cent and adding more than 165,000 seats annually between the two cities.

This additional service, along with a revision of the current schedules, will reduce connection times and enhance connectivity through the Singapore hub, the airlines said.

The new service will operate daily during the peak northern winter season from Oct 28, 2018 to March 30, 2019, and five times per week during the northern summer season from March 31, 2019 to Oct 26, 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under their joint venture alliance established in January 2015, both airlines will continue to operate one daily return services each on the Singapore-Auckland route, with a third service operated by SIA during the winter season and by Air New Zealand in the summer season.

SIA will operate a mix of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777-300ERs, while Air New Zealand will utilise its new configuration 787-9 aircraft, offering more premium seats than its current 787-9 fleet.

Said SIA's senior vice-president of marketing planning, Tan Kai Ping: "Our alliance with Air New Zealand has already benefited customers through more capacity, choice, improved connections and more codeshare destinations. We are proud of the alliance's three destinations in New Zealand - Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington."

"The new flight to Auckland will increase convenience for our customers and demonstrates our commitment to the New Zealand market," he added.

The new service and revised flight schedules are subject to regulatory approvals, and tickets will be made available progressively through various distribution channels from Dec 8, 2017 onwards, said the airlines.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Uber paid 20-year-old Florida man to keep data breach secret: sources

Canada's swipe at Boeing jets could open way for European rivals

Air New Zealand cancels flights after 'events' involving Rolls-Royce engines

SpaceX's Elon Musk to launch his own car into deep space

Uber's top European dealmaker to step down from role

Ex-VW executive sentenced to seven years for 'dieselgate'

Editor's Choice

BT_20171207_ABSINGPOST_3210303.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

'Our course is set,' says SingPost's new chief executive

OFFICE.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

PwC calls for threshold for personal tax to be raised to S$40,000

FEL4148-pixgeneric.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'

Most Read

1 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
2 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
3 FCL tops bids for former Zouk site; Allgreen tops bids for Fourth Ave site
4 Singapore will reach critical demographic crossroad in 2018, says UOB economist
5 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

0000058.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton to manage S$23b of NTUC Income assets in proposed strategic partnership

Dec 7, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: First Sponsor, CDL, CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Sembcorp Marine

BT_20171207_JLIDEA8UVJ_3210313.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks mine employees for bright ideas

LeMeridienFrankfurt.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

First Sponsor partners shareholders CDL, Tai Tak to acquire Le Meridien Frankfurt Hotel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening