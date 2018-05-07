SIA flight suffers 'technical fault' after landing in Kolkata airport

A Singapore Airlines flight carrying more than 230 passengers and crew suffered a "technical fault" after landing at an airport in India on Saturday.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for SIA said Flight SQ516, which was travelling from Singapore to Kolkata, encountered a technical fault during landing.

"All passengers disembarked safely," said the spokesman. "Engineers on ground will be servicing the aircraft."

The aircraft was an Airbus A-330. There were 228 passengers and 13 crew on board the flight.

On Sunday, the Times of India reported that an SIA flight suffered a hydraulic failure after landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at around 11.30pm the day before.

After landing, the plane could not be moved from the runway for around 20 minutes, according to an official quoted by the Mumbai-based newspaper.

The report added that an airport technical team had to tow the aircraft to the parking bay.

