Singapore Airshow to feature latest products, services

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 4:01 PM
THE Singapore Airshow will return from Feb 6-11 next year amid growing demand for air travel, especially in this region.

Over four billion air passengers are expected to take to the skies this year, and the figure will nearly double over the next two decades to 7.8 billion passengers by 203[1]6. In particular, the Asia-Pacific region will account for some 40 per cent of new aircraft deliveries by 2036, according to planemakers Airbus and Boeing.

As Asia's largest airshow, the biennial event draws over 65 of the top 100 global aerospace companies, as well as VIP delegations from around the world, serving as a gateway to Asia's flourishing aviation and aerospace industry.

[2][3]Over 1,000 companies from about 50 countries have signed up to participate at the Singapore Airshow next year. On display will be the latest products and services in areas such as cybersecurity, unmanned aviation systems, avionics, predictive maintenance, additive manufacturing and aircraft health monitoring. New and returning exhibitors include Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Rolls-Royce, ST Engineering, Thales and Boom Supersonic.

In addition, the VIP delegation programme will allow networking with key government and defence officials as well as senior commercial executives.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Airshow's conference and co-located events will highlight the key themes and issues facing the industry today. These include the Singapore Airshow Aviation Leadership Summit 2018 (Feb 4-5), the Singapore Aerospace Technology and Engineering Conference (SATEC 2018), the A*Star Aerospace Technology Leadership Forum, and a variety of business forums.

Finally, initiatives such as Education Day, startup showcase What's Next@Singapore Airshow, and the Singapore Airshow Aero Campus (SAAC) aim to help build talent and capabilities.

Leck Chet Lam, managing director of organiser Experia Events, said: "As technology innovation and digitalisation continue to disrupt the industry, my team and I are focused on curating the latest technologies, products and innovations to feature at the airshow. This ensures that it remains not only relevant, but also addresses the key challenges and trends of tomorrow."

