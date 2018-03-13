Singapore, Bangladesh expand air services agreement

SINGAPORE and Bangladesh inked a Confidential Memorandum of Understanding (CMU) on Monday to expand a bilateral air services agreement, enabling airlines from both countries to operate more passenger and cargo services between and beyond both countries.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines and Regent Airways currently operate a daily passenger service each. Singapore Airlines operates ten weekly services and Scoot operates a daily passenger service between Singapore and Bangladesh.

The CMU was signed by the permanent secretary of Singapore's Ministry of Transport, Loh Ngai Seng, and Bangladesh's secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, S M Ghulam Farooque on the sidelines of an official visit by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, to Singapore.

Mr Loh said: "The signing of this expanded agreement will further enhance connectivity between Singapore and Bangladesh, benefitting our economies, our companies and our people."

To date, Singapore has concluded air services agreements with more than 140 states and territories, of which more than 70 are open skies agreements.