Singapore COE premiums fall across the board

CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) premiums fell across the board on Wednesday, with those for motorcycles and small cars registering the sharpest declines.
Category A - for cars below 1,600 cc or 130 hp - slumped S$3,878 to S$42,900, while Cat B - for cars above 1,600 cc and 130 hp - fell S$2,711 to S$51,000.
Cat E - the open category which currently tracks Cat B - was down S$2,751 to S$50,000.
Meanwhile, Cat C - for goods vehicles - slipped S$797 to S$42,004, and Cat D - for motorcycles - was S$2,189 lower at S$3,512.
