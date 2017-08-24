Singapore COE premiums fall across the board

COE premiums fell across the board on Wednesday, with those for motorcycles and small cars registering the sharpest declines.

CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) premiums fell across the board on Wednesday, with those for motorcycles and small cars registering the sharpest declines.

Category A - for cars below 1,600 cc or 130 hp - slumped S$3,878 to S$42,900, while Cat B - for cars above 1,600 cc and 130 hp - fell S$2,711 to S$51,000.

Cat E - the open category which currently tracks Cat B - was down S$2,751 to S$50,000.

Meanwhile, Cat C - for goods vehicles - slipped S$797 to S$42,004, and Cat D - for motorcycles - was S$2,189 lower at S$3,512.