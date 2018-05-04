You are here

Home > Transport

Singapore-KL is world's busiest global air link

Fri, May 04, 2018 - 10:36 AM

bp_sgkl_040518_29.jpg
The Singapore-Kuala Lumpur route is the world's busiest international air link, pushing Hong Kong-Taipei into second place and Singapore-Jakarta into third.
PHOTO: AFP

THE Singapore-Kuala Lumpur route is the world's busiest international air link, pushing Hong Kong-Taipei into second place and Singapore-Jakarta into third.

The ranking by industry consultancy OAG is based on the number of flights between two cities in the 12 months to the end of February 2018.

The Singapore-KL connection topped OAG's busiest international routes rankings with 30,537 flights, compared with 28,887 flights for Hong Kong-Taipei and 23,704 flights for Singapore-Jakarta.

Mayur Patel, OAG's regional sales director for Japan and the Asia-Pacific, noted that 14 of the world's busiest 20 routes, including eight of the top 10 routes, are between Asian cities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Given the robust expansion of air passenger travel across the Asia-Pacific and the fierce competition between carriers in the region, it is unsurprising," he added.

Turning to airports, OAG noted that Hong Kong was the busiest Asian airport hub, featuring in six of the top 20 routes while Changi Airport featured in four.

Mr Patel said: "While this intense level of competition offers impressive flight frequencies and competitive prices for consumers, it adds pressure to the operating costs and on-time performance of carriers, and may prove unsustainable over time."

Other industry experts noted that the expansion of low-cost carriers in Asia has significantly boosted the number of air services between Asian cities, including Singapore-Kuala Lumpur and Singapore-Jakarta.

Brendan Sobie from the Centre for Aviation noted in a recent report that low-cost carriers in Singapore now operate a fleet of 60 aircraft - 44 from the Airbus 320 family and 16 Boeing 787s.

In 2012, they had just 37 planes in total.

Low-cost carriers currently account for about a third of total passenger traffic at Changi Airport.

There are now 18 such airlines offering both short and long-haul flights to and from Singapore, added Mr Sobie.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Transport

Singapore startup Filo Technologies to launch ride-hailing app within next two weeks

Ferrari's supercars are so hot that they're sold out into 2019

European airlines seek bigger piece of Latin American pie

Former Volkswagen CEO Winterkorn indicted in US over 'Dieselgate'

Tesla burns another US$1 billion, but CEO slams analysts as 'boring boneheads' when quizzed

Bright lights baffled tired pilots before near-collision in San Francisco: reports

Editor's Choice

BT_20180504_AGSIAS3_3423733.jpg
May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS to matchmake boards with suitable independent directors

BT_20180504_JLHENG_3423761.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Inc needs X-factor to take wing beyond home market

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore
5 Brokers' take: Analysts maintain 'buy' on CapitaLand
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

May 4, 2018
Transport

Singapore startup Filo Technologies to launch ride-hailing app within next two weeks

May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong Holdings issues profit warning for Q4, full year

May 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, BreadTalk, StarHub, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Raffles United

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening