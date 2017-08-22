Singapore to roll out smart data to improve maritime, port operations

A container ship arrives in a port in Singapore on June 28, 2017.

SINGAPORE stands among the first port cities in the world to apply sense-making smart data to improve maritime and port operations.

Progressively from this September until January 2018, seven modules of smart data will be rolled out across Maritime Singapore.

These modules have been developed and tested under a joint initiative between the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and IBM.

The initiative dubbed Project SAFER - standing for "Sense-making Analytics For maritime Event Recognition - aims to automate and increase the accuracy of critical tasks.

Pilot trials have already been completed on three of the modules - automated movement detection, infringement analytics and pilot boarding detection.

MPA chief executive Andrew Tan said that Project SAFER will enable Maritime Singapore to "reap immediate benefits . . . in the areas of next-generation port enforcement and monitoring of vessel movements".

IBM Research's vice-president of Global Labs Robert Morris said: "The SAFER solution is an example of how IBM's AI (Artificial Intelligence) research for business is supplementing and increasing human capacity by making our waterways and sea lanes safer and more efficient."