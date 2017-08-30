You are here

Home > Transport

Singapore's MPA will not renew Universal Energy's ship fuelling licences

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 19:33

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) will not renew the bunker supplier and bunker craft operator licences for Universal Energy, one of the city-state's biggest suppliers, when they expire on Aug 31, the MPA said in a press release on Wednesday.

The MPA said that Universal delivered shipping fuel, known as bunker fuel, with too much air in it and that there were "stoppages" during its bunker operations, actions that could give a false impression of how much fuel is delivered to the buyer.

Universal Energy Director Hua Tan told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that the MPA informed the company on Monday that it would not renew its licenses, without giving a reason for the decision.

"This has caught us by surprise (and comes) despite our appeal and explanations," Tan said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore, the biggest global hub for ship refuelling, this year became the world's first harbour to mandate the use of mass-flow-meters (MFM) in order to minimise inaccuracies and errors in measuring the delivered amount of marine fuels.

Universal Energy last year was ranked by the MPA as the third-biggest marine fuel supplier in Singapore by volume, operating 11 bunker barges, two of which it owns and nine it has on charter.

In the same news release, the port authority also said it would not renew Panoil Petroleum's bunker supplier licence when it expires on Aug 31 due to "non-compliances to the bunkering procedures" as a result of alterations it made on its tankers.

The MPA on Aug 14 revoked Panoil's bunker craft operator licence. Checks on Panoil Petroleum's bunker barges revealed that unauthorised alterations were made on board five tankers operated by the company.

As of Aug 15, there were 58 licensed bunker fuel suppliers in Singapore, along with 55 bunker craft operators, MPA data showed.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170830_KYGOOGLE_3061334.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Technology

StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

Aug 30, 2017
Technology

Ipos, Deloitte to help 100 firms grow intellectual assets and go global

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
4 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
5 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6ue9d2h93lt2vvpdgvt.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Moody's says G-20 GDP growth to exceed 3%, warns of geopolitical risks

2017-07-24T031508Z_1025387419_RC1A82327E70_RTRMADP_3_GRAB-FUNDRAISING.JPG
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

phones 17617772.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans

MRT train 19141099.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Singapore's Public Transport Council starts fare review exercise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening