SMRT to sack, demote staff involved in tunnel flooding case

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 10:14 PM

[SINGAPORE] Beleaguered rail operator SMRT will be demoting at least one senior executive and dismissing other managers and staff found to have falsified maintenance records pertaining to an anti-flooding system.

The Straits Times understands that the action stems from a disciplinary inquiry into an unprecedented flooding of train tunnels which crippled a large section of the North-South Line on Oct 7 and 8. The incident affected more than a quarter of a million commuters.

Although investigators have not found out why the pumps and related switches failed - individual components were in proper working order immediately after the incident - they concluded that the crew tasked with maintaining the system had not done so for nearly a year. The system is supposed to be serviced once every quarter.

Instead, the staff had falsified the logs to say that maintenance work had been carried out - apparently with full knowledge of some supervisors.

Just days after the incident, which is estimated to have cost hundreds of thousands in downtime and recovery efforts, SMRT replaced vice-president of maintenance Ng Tek Poo.

Mr Ng, a veteran with SMRT, is expected to be among those facing disciplinary action. Others include managers, and likely, rank-and-file staff.

SMRT has, in recent years, been in the news for repeated cases of staff disregarding standard operating procedures.

On March 22 last year, two SMRT trainee technicians were killed on the tracks near Pasir Ris station. Investigators found that a slew of standard operating procedures had been breached. The Manpower Ministry said SMRT had been flouting such guidelines since 2002.

THE STRAITS TIMES

