SMRT Trains wins tender to run Thomson-East Coast Line

SMRT Trains beat SBS Transit to win the tender to operate the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), which opens in stages from 2019.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday awarded SMRT Trains the contract to run TEL for an initial nine-year period.

The 43 km long TEL has 31 stations with seven interchange stations linking it to all five existing MRT lines. It will enhance connectivity between the north, central and eastern parts of Singapore, as well as strengthen the resilience of the rail network by providing alternative travel routes for commuters on other lines.