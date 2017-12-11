You are here

Home > Transport

Snow shuts runways, disrupts flights across UK

Mon, Dec 11, 2017 - 1:15 PM

BP_snow_111217_47.jpg
The heaviest snowfall to hit Britain in four years caused widespread disruption on Sunday, with roads becoming hazardous and flights grounded following runway closures.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] The heaviest snowfall to hit Britain in four years caused widespread disruption on Sunday, with roads becoming hazardous and flights grounded following runway closures.

Birmingham Airport, serving the country's second biggest city, suspended flights for all of Sunday morning, as staff worked to clear the runway amid heavy snow.

A spokeswoman told AFP they expected it to reopen early afternoon.

The airport, which typically handles around 30,000 passengers and 200 flights a day in December, diverted 11 flights elsewhere and expected to cancel more than that, she added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, London Luton Airport closed its runway for two hours before reopening around 1130 GMT to departing aircraft, according to a spokesman.

It had opened to incoming flights by early afternoon.

"All flights (are) subject to delay or cancellation," he said.

Delayed passengers took to Twitter to complain, with one frustrated traveller describing the airport as "like a war zone".

Police forces in worst-hit Wales and central England urged motorists not to travel unless "absolutely necessary" as they dealt with surging calls.

A spokesman for the Highways England agency said there had been road incidents "all over the place".

The flurries continued to fall into the afternoon, raising the prospect of roads becoming impassable.

Swathes of Britain were hit by the snowfall Sunday, with significant accumulation in central and western regions, according to the Met Office, the country's official weather service.

Sennybridge, in Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales, topped the records with 30 cms, while Coleshill, close to Birmingham, received 10 cms, it reported.

Meanwhile, light snow and sleet fell through the morning in London, leaving Northolt, on the outskirts of the capital, with a covering of 2 cms, the Met Office said.

"We've gone through the worst of it," said Oli Claydon, a spokesman, early afternoon.

Most areas impacted would have a "bright, sunny start to Monday," he added.

Mr Claydon said the last time Britain saw this much heavy snow nationwide was March, 2013, and during the winter of 2010.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Japan's Obayashi says offices raided by prosecutors, shares tumble

Cathay Pacific backs down, extends pilot housing allowances for a year

Maersk sees falling rates in bearish sign for trade

Restrictions on car servicing, repairs and parts to be lifted: Competition watchdog

Ferry freed after running aground at France's Calais port

Heavy snow causes travel mayhem in northern Europe

Editor's Choice

BT_20171211_RCCOL11_3214896.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Stocks

Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin

BT_20171211_ASANANOAWC_3214914.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AnAn banks on parent group to develop investment platform

BT_20171211_LMXTOP_3214993.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

Heeton set for growth after QC pain

Most Read

1 Soft finish to the Singdollar in 2017 but here's to next year
2 ComfortDelGro to acquire 51% stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary Lion City Rentals
3 This time it's different
4 All eyes on Bitcoin's futures trading debut in the wake of latest spike
5 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

iclw1112_2.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Real Estate

Dakota Crescent to get new flats, retain public housing role: Lawrence Wong

BT Collage.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Government & Economy

Ngiam Shih Chun named EMA chief, to take over from Ng Wai Choong who will be IRAS commissioner, CEO

Dec 11, 2017
Transport

Restrictions on car servicing, repairs and parts to be lifted: Competition watchdog

SC Global Media Release - 11 December 2017 - GINZA 12.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Real Estate

SC Global makes maiden acquisition in Tokyo's Ginza

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening