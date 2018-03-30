You are here
SS Teo to succeed father at helm of PIL
Founding chairman of biggest Singaporean-owned shipping line handing over at challenging time
Singapore
THE founding chairman of family-owned Pacific International Lines (PIL), Chang Yun Chung, is handing the baton to his son, Teo Siong Seng after 51 years at the helm of the largest Singapore-owned shipping line.
The leadership succession - which comes just months before Mr
