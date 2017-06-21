ST Aerospace JV signs conversion contract with DHL Express at Paris Air Show

A GERMANY-BASED joint venture between ST Aerospace and Airbus Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW) announced on Monday that a global brand in the logistics industry, DHL Express, has ordered an additional four firm and 10 optional A330-300 passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversions.

The contract was signed at the 52nd International Paris Air Show, witnessed by Singapore's Second Minister for Defence Ong Ye Kung, and Chief of the Saxon State Chancellery and State Minister for Federal and European Affairs Fritz Jaeckel.

This was followed by the launch contract for four similar A330-300P2F conversions, awarded by DHL Express last July.

The first aircraft under the launch contract is currently undergoing conversion at EFW's Dresden, Germany-based facilities, and is on track to be redelivered by the end of this year.

President of ST Aerospace Lim Serh Ghee said: "This second contract from DHL Express underscores the right decision that ST Aerospace, Airbus and EFW had made in 2012 to launch the A330P2F programme. We are confident that the A330-300P2F aircraft will be an invaluable part of DHL Express's global aviation fleet and serve the air cargo market well."

President and CEO of EFW Andreas Sperl said: "We are very proud to further our partnership with our launch customer DHL Express, with another A330-300P2F contract even before the first redelivery from the first contract has been made. This reflects the confidence that DHL Express has in our A330P2F programme and the viability of our conversion solution, which marries the deep operational and engineering expertise that ST Aerospace and EFW have accumulated over the years as an integrated solutions provider."

Senior vice-president, Global Air Fleet Management, of DHL Express Geoff Kehr added: "We believe the A330-300P2F, with its favourable payload and range metrics, will address an important demand segment within the air cargo market that is not currently served by any other aircraft type. It will further strengthen the global air network of DHL Express and help us to achieve even greater efficiencies in our aviation operations."

Launched in 2012, the A330P2F conversion programme is a collaboration between ST Aerospace, Airbus and EFW.

To take on the expanded conversion programme for DHL Express, EFW is gradually ramping up its capacity at its facility in Dresden, with a new single-bay wide-body hangar being completed recently.

ST Aerospace's global network of facilities will also be utilised for some of the conversions to ensure on-time redeliveries. Conversion work on the second aircraft, scheduled to be redelivered by the end of the year, will begin at ST Aerospace's facility in Paya Lebar in Singapore.