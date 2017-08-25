You are here

Home > Transport

Surge in air cargo demand adds heft to Asian airline earnings

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 15:32

[SINGAPORE] A resurgence in air cargo demand is bolstering earnings at Asian airlines and is set to remain particularly robust all year, a boost for many carriers as fierce competition squeezes margins in their mainstay passenger operations.

The region's airlines take on an outsized role in air freight, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of the global market as Asia is a major manufacturing hub. For Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd and Korean Air Lines Co - the world's No 4 and 5 air cargo firms - freight represents nearly a quarter of revenue.

Carriers are benefiting from sharp drawdowns in inventories of goods like semiconductors and auto parts on the back of a strengthening global economy. That has prompted manufacturers and their customers to turn from ocean shipping to the faster, albeit more expensive, option of air to meet demand.

Global air cargo volumes surged 10.4 per cent in the first half - their strongest half-year performance in seven years and nearly triple the industry's average growth rate of 3.9 per cent in past five years, data from the International Air Transport Association shows.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"(It's) a good story," said Cathay Pacific CFO Martin Murray in an earnings call last week. "What we're seeing is, both into Hong Kong and ex Hong Kong, and both long haul and short haul performing well." The airline saw a 12 per cent rise in first-half cargo revenue and said the outlook for the rest of the year was strong - an important bright spot for the firm after it logged its worst half-loss in at least 20 years.

Cathay also noted that yields for air cargo rose for the first time since 2011 and said that it had leased two dedicated 747-8 freighters in June.

Singapore Airlines Ltd, a top 10 cargo carrier with freight accounting for 13 per cent of its revenue, was also optimistic about demand throughout 2017 as customers were already securing capacity for the year-end peak season in anticipation of major product launches, a spokesman said.

Its cargo division, which earns more revenue than its low-cost airline unit, swung to a S$6 million first-quarter profit from a loss of S$34 million in the same period a year earlier.

"Cargo, far from being a drag, is now back as a profit contributor, even for freighters," Andrew Herdman, director general at the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines.

It's a welcome filip for a sector grappling with extra capacity after many airlines added new routes and increased flights, sparking a price war as they scrambled for passengers.

The boom in restocking goods like auto parts and chips via air freight is expected to end some time around the end of the year, said IATA Chief Economist Brian Pearce. But growth in e-commerce and a shift by pharmaceutical companies to air for safer cold transportation of drugs is expected to continue to support demand.

"I would think that we would see strong growth still in the second half of this year with a return to more normal (growth) levels perhaps next year," he said.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

Japan automaker Subaru cuts profit forecast on mounting Takata recall costs

Grab to invest US$100m in Myanmar as smartphone use surges

Australia's Qantas posts solid profit as domestic market improves

Two Brazil boat wrecks in two days leave 39 dead

Tanker rates soar on strong global fuel demand

Germany 'has vital interest in saving diesel engine industry'

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

2017-03-23T194526Z_546007966_RC148FF73040_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-WATCHES.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Luxury watch market ticks up ahead of time, thanks to Chinese orders

BT_20170825_INLAND_3054736.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Income tax, GST take taxman's haul to new peak of S$47b

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Electronics 12450987.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output surges 21% in July, exceeds market expectations

Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore government seeks e-payment solutions at hawker centres, coffee shops

SG Electronics 12450987.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

jurong lake district.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Real Estate

Government studying possibility of selling larger land parcels in Jurong Lake District

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening