You are here

Home > Transport

Takata recalls another 3.3m air bags under US order

Mon, Jan 08, 2018 - 7:18 AM

BP_Takata_080118_30.jpg
Takata Corp, the parts supplier that filed for bankruptcy after sparking the largest auto recall in history, called back 3.3 million air bags as part of a US order that scheduled repairs of the potentially deadly devices over several years.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SOUTHFIELD, Michigan] Takata Corp, the parts supplier that filed for bankruptcy after sparking the largest auto recall in history, called back 3.3 million air bags as part of a US order that scheduled repairs of the potentially deadly devices over several years.

The supplier identified at least 15 automakers that purchased the air bags, including Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor, General Motors, BMW AG and Tesla Inc. Takata said it will work with the companies to develop a remedy for each of their vehicles, and urge consumers to get their air bags replaced.

Defective Takata inflators can explode in a crash and spray vehicle occupants with metal shards. The parts have been linked to 13 deaths in the US and hundreds of injuries, and mounting liabilities from the recalls pushed Takata to file for bankruptcy in June. Key Safety Systems Inc, a supplier owned by China's Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, plans to acquire the company.

Almost two-thirds of the 31.5 million US vehicles containing defective air-bag inflators made by Takata remain unrepaired as of mid-September, according to a November report released by the independent monitor overseeing the recalls.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

About 65 million inflators are set to be recalled by the end of 2018 under a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration plan to replace the parts in phases, scheduling the riskiest parts for repair first.

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Ford to launch diesel truck to grab fuel economy edge

Former top Visa executive Ooi Huey Tyng starts work at Grab to steer e-payments push

Volkswagen, Uber to deploy Nvidia's technology for self driving

New Berlin airport needs up to 1b euros more before opening: report

Chaos at JFK airport with flood, storm backlog

Chinese Airline shares jump after state rules on fares eased

Editor's Choice

BT_20180108_ASPOWERHENG_3252316.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Energy & Commodities

Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements

BT_20180108_YYSINGLIFE8_3252290.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage

BP_SGREEN_080118_8.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Green electricity catches on in S'pore

Most Read

1 Analysts are expecting the party to end - they just don't know exactly when
2 Year of the Cryptocoin
3 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
4 US company plans funds that double bitcoin price moves
5 Local banks to gain in 2018 from rising rates, loans growth
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6wwha3ag2jm192it5n19.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore tech firms to pilot new innovations in India following bilateral MOU

Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms must uphold integrity: Indranee

Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80

Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: CapitaLand's mall divestment in China gets thumbs up from DBS, RHB, CIMB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening