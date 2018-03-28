You are here

Home > Transport

Taxi drivers block traffic in Brussels to protest "Uberisation"

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 7:06 AM

2018-03-26T024953Z_1620558502_RC1943383EF0_RTRMADP_3_UBER-GRAB.JPG
Hundreds of taxi drivers blocked roads in Brussels on Tuesday, demanding the government drop plans they said would make it easier for Uber and other ride-hailing apps to operate there.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] Hundreds of taxi drivers blocked roads in Brussels on Tuesday, demanding the government drop plans they said would make it easier for Uber and other ride-hailing apps to operate there.

Cabs formed blockades at the entrance to motorways as other protesters said they would drive slowly through the capital all day, creating massive jams.

Taxi drivers - some hailing from Britain, Spain and France - blocked the Schuman roundabout outside European Union institutions and lit flares.

Traditional taxi drivers have objected to Uber in markets across the world, accusing it of taking their business unfairly without having to meet the same insurance and licensing costs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Uber says it already operates a fully licensed service in most EU countries and complies with local regulations.

In Brussels, protesters said they were already losing business to Uber and were angry about a proposed creation of a new licence that they felt would make things even worse by putting ride-hailing drivers on the same level as them.

Currently traditional drivers can sell or pass their licenses on to others with the vehicles, often at a premium that they say is justified by the their additional costs.

The new licence, proposed by Pascal Smet, the Brussels capital region minister for mobility and public works, would be tied to an individual driver, not a vehicle.

Mr Smet argues the move would bring new services like Uber fully into the regulatory framework, ensuring social and fiscal rules apply to them.

"Uber is really hurting us," said taxi driver Alireza Khododad. Mr Smet "wants to set everybody on equal footing even though they (Uber) didn't have to pay for it," he added.

"In reality, we want Uber to leave ... We have children that need to live, and Uber is taking everything," said Andraoui Faousi, another Brussels taxi driver.

Joost Verdiesen, general manager for Uber in Belgium, said in a blog post that the reform of the licensing system was long overdue.

"We agree that a reform is needed to help tackle mobility issues and increase the strong potential for professional drivers to fully contribute to better mobility," Mr Verdiesen wrote.

Uber decided in 2015 to suspend its UberPOP service using amateur drivers in Brussels after a court ordered it shut down and instead uses professional licensed drivers. It did the same in several other European cities.

REUTERS

Transport

Ex-Deutsche Telekom boss favourite to be next Airbus chairman: report

US investigating fatal Tesla crash in California

SIA planning new seats for the 777-9

Ezion's road to redemption starts with shareholders' meeting today

GM Korea threatens bankruptcy unless revival plan gets support

SMRT's 2017 after-tax profit sinks 68%

Editor's Choice

BT_20180328_SWDELIVERY26_3369622.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

BP_print5_2 reuters.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
5 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180328_SWDELIVERY26_3369622.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

BP_print5_2 reuters.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble not making interest payment due March 29 for US$1.1b revolving credit facility

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening