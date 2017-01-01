You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla owner files lawsuit in California claiming sudden acceleration

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 09:08

40252246 - 20_10_2016 - TESLA-AUTOPILOT_.jpg
Tesla Motors Inc was sued on Friday by a Model X owner who said his electric SUV suddenly accelerated while being parked, causing it to crash through the garage into owner's living room, injuring the driver and a passenger.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Tesla Motors Inc was sued on Friday by a Model X owner who said his electric SUV suddenly accelerated while being parked, causing it to crash through the garage into owner's living room, injuring the driver and a passenger.

The Model X owner, Ji Chang Son, said that one night in September, he slowly pulled into his driveway as his garage door opened when the car suddenly sped forward.

"The vehicle spontaneously began to accelerate at full power, jerking forward and crashing through the interior wall of the garage, destroying several wooden support beams in the wall and a steel sewer pipe, among other things, and coming to rest in Plaintiffs' living room," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in the Central District of California, seeks class action status. It cites seven other complaints registered in a database compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) dealing with sudden acceleration without warning.

The lawsuit alleges product liability, negligence and breaches of warranty, and seeks unspecified damages.

Tesla did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

NHTSA did not return a phone call seeking verification.

The luxury Model X, launched in late 2015 X, was Tesla's first sport utility vehicle.

In its marketing, Tesla claims the Model X is the safest SUV in history.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening