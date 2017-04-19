Toyota, Fiat Chrysler lead European car sales gain

European car sales rose 10.9 per cent in March, led by buoyant demand in the region's top five markets and strong gains for Toyota, Fiat Chrysler and Nissan, according to industry data published on Wednesday.

Registrations rose to 1.937 million cars last month in the European Union and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, Brussels-based industry body ACEA said, from 1.746 million a year earlier. That took first-quarter sales to 4.26 million cars, an 8.2 per cent gain.

Toyota recorded the biggest monthly advance among major auto brands, with an 18.8 per cent sales increase, closely followed by Fiat Chrysler with 18.2 per cent and Nissan with 17.7 per cent.

Volkswagen, the regional market leader, lost ground as its March registrations rose by a market-lagging 6.2 per cent. France's PSA Group also underperformed with a 6.7 per cent sales increase. Domestic rival Renault fared better, with a 14.4 per cent gain in deliveries.

Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Spain all posted auto sales growth of between 7 per cent and 18 per cent, based on national registrations published earlier this month.

