You are here

Home > Transport

Toyota invests in ride-hailing firm Grab, to install recorders in rental cars

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 11:28

[TOKYO] Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday announced it would invest in Grab and install its driving recorder devices in vehicles operated by the Singapore-based ride-hailing service, as the automaker expands further into new driving services.

The agreement includes an undisclosed investment in Grab by Toyota Tsusho, the automaker's trading arm, as part of the ride-hailing company's latest financing round.

Under a pilot programme, Toyota will have its TransLog device installed into 100 Grab rental cars, enabling the companies to analyse driving patterns as well as offer improved access to connected car services.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

Australian number plate sells for A$2.45m

Uber hires Dara Khosrowshahi as chief

Hyundai halts China production after failing to pay supplier

Porsche Cayenne gets sports car flair with fat rear tires

Private drones ordered to stay away from Harvey rescue efforts

US looking into whether Uber bribed foreign officials

Editor's Choice

BT_20170830_KYGOOGLE_3061334.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Technology

StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

Aug 30, 2017
Technology

Ipos, Deloitte to help 100 firms grow intellectual assets and go global

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
4 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
5 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6ue9d2h93lt2vvpdgvt.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Moody's says G20 GDP growth to exceed 3%, warns of geopolitical risks

phones 17617772.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans

BT_20170830_ANGQR30_3061425.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore looks into common QR code for cashless payments

Aug 30, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Koda, ISOTeam, ASL Marine

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening