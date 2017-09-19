You are here

Home > Transport

Toyota offers souped-up Prius as part of high-performance line

Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 1:39 PM

Prius.jpg
Toyota Motor is introducing a high-performance series consisting of souped-up staples as it accelerates efforts to jazz up its image.
ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG

[LONDON] Toyota Motor is introducing a high-performance series consisting of souped-up staples as it accelerates efforts to jazz up its image.

The "GR" series made its debut in Japan with seven variants including the Prius plug-in hybrid and Vitz subcompact at an event in Tokyo on Tuesday. Toyota will expand the lineup later this year and plans to increase the number of countries where the vehicles are offered.

President Akio Toyoda has been working to reinvigorate the Toyota and Lexus brands after lamenting that consumers perceived the cars to be well-made but boring to drive.

The initiatives have gathered pace with the debut of the LC500 coupe from the luxury arm last year and a complete redesign of the Camry, America's best-selling car, which Toyoda labeled "sexy" at its unveiling in January.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At the Tokyo Motor Show next month, Asia's biggest automaker is tipped to show a concept for an all-new Supra, its halo sports car that ended production in 2002.

Toyota established GAZOO Racing - for which the GR series is named - as an in-house company in April to oversee sports car planning, design and production. The unit has its own budget and team of designers and engineers.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Tata Sons boosting stake in Jaguar Land Rover owner: source

'Car nation' Germany distrustful of driverless vehicles

New Zealand's fuel shortage hits more flights and petrol stations

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project seeking ticketing, fare collection expertise

Tencent, Guangzhou Auto agree to collaborate on internet-connected cars

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore electronics manufacturing sector a bright spot for jobs, says NTUC leader

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, China ink MOU to help businesses resolve disputes under Belt and Road Initiative

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Asia will be home to 60% of world's over 65s by 2030: Deloitte

Sep 19, 2017
Transport

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project seeking ticketing, fare collection expertise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening