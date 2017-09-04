Toyota says August China vehicle sales up 13.2% y-o-y

Toyota Motor's sales in China grew 13.2 per cent in August from a year earlier to 108,500 vehicles, following an 11.4 per cent increase in July, the company reported on Monday.

[BEIJING] Toyota Motor's sales in China grew 13.2 per cent in August from a year earlier to 108,500 vehicles, following an 11.4 per cent increase in July, the company reported on Monday.

The Japanese automaker' s January-August sales totaled about 841,400 vehicles, a 7.1 per cent increase from the same period a year ago.

Toyota, Japan's top automaker by volume, is on target to sell more than 1.21 million vehicles this year in China, the world's biggest auto market, compared to the 1.2 million vehicles it sold in 2016, said a Toyota spokesman in Beijing. REUTERS