Trump calls on US carmakers to build more plants at home

CEOs of Big Three car companies discuss fuel efficiency rules, trade policy at hour-long meeting with US president
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170126_DNAUTO26_2710166.jpg
(From left) General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Fiat Chrysler's Sergio Marchionne and Ford's Mark Fields at a news conference outside the White House after Tuesday's meeting with Mr Trump.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Washington

PRESIDENT Donald Trump urged the chief executives of the Big Three US carmakers on Tuesday to build more cars in the country, pressing his pledge to bring jobs to America and discourage the car industry from investing in Mexico.

Mr Trump, who has threatened to impose 35

