You are here

Home > Transport

Uber drivers' cars torched in South Africa clash

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 11:37

[JOHANNESBURG] Three cars were torched in a Johannesburg business district on Thursday in the latest clash between drivers with ride-hailing service Uber and traditional cabbies.

"Three cars were set alight," police spokesman Mavela Masondo told AFP, adding that two of the vehicle were believed to belong to Uber drivers while one was owned by a cab driver.

A fourth car had its windows smashed in the confrontations in the Sandton area. No injuries were reported.

Uber spokeswoman Samantha Allenberg confirmed that one of the cars was registered to use the Uber app.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

AFP reporters saw shells of the burnt vehicles, two just metres from a train station and another one in front of a five-star hotel in the wealthy financial district of Johannesburg.

"We suspect it is the ongoing fight between Uber and metred taxis in the area," said Mr Masondo. He denied local media reports that police fired stun grenades to disperse groups of rival drivers.

Taxi drivers have regularly targeted Uber drivers in Johannesburg where they compete for passengers. They accuse Uber of stealing business and competing unfairly due to low fares.

The Uber car-hailing app service is hugely popular in the city where public transport is poor and taxi drivers previously enjoyed a monopoly.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

US airlines scramble to evacuate residents ahead of Hurricane Irma

Airlines scramble, traffic in tangle as Florida residents hurry out of Irma's way

If you build it, the Dutch will pedal it

Japan's cutesy kei cars hit bumpy road

Rickmers to continue ship management under new owners

BMW gears up to mass produce electric cars by 2020

Editor's Choice

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Grandstands_1.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

F1 ticket sales rev up in final lap of current contract

BT_20170908_UWPMLEE8_3075943.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Most Read

1 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
2 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
3 Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound
4 Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

WJ__9181.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singdollar rises to over a year's high as US dollar tumbles

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Sep 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

High Court orders Sakae's Gryphon Capital Management to be wound up

Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Incubator for designers and other initiatives planned to rejuvenate Singapore retail scene

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening