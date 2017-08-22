You are here

Home > Transport

Uber hikes Hong Kong fees amid legal troubles

Monday, August 21, 2017 - 14:31

FILES-HONG_KONG-UBER-TRANSPORT-061145.jpg
Uber Technologies Inc on Monday hiked its Hong Kong fees by up to 80 per cent after a review of its business there, the embattled ridesharing company said, adding it was not having issues financing its operations in the Asian financial hub.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Uber Technologies Inc on Monday hiked its Hong Kong fees by up to 80 per cent after a review of its business there, the embattled ridesharing company said, adding it was not having issues financing its operations in the Asian financial hub.

The San Francisco-based technology company, which recently suspended its services in the neighbouring Chinese city of Macau for the second time, told Reuters the price rise would benefit drivers as they pocketed most of the fares.

Starting on Monday fees for UberX and UberASSIST rides would rise by up to 80 percent to start at HK$45 (S$7.80), and a ride with the pricier UberBLACK would start at HK$65 instead of HK$50.

The company said in a statement the adjustments were "based on an evaluation of the marketplace in Hong Kong."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hong Kong authorities have clamped down on Uber's operations multiple times, with the latest crackdown in May when police arrested 21 drivers for illegal car-hiring.

A Hong Kong court found five Uber drivers guilty of the same crime in March and fined them HK$10,000 each. Uber has said it would help the drivers to appeal and criticised authorities for failing to keep up with innovation.

"We are committed to continue our investment here in Hong Kong," the company said in its statement.

Hong Kong is not the only Asian city where the company has run into regulatory problems, as it also faces legal scrutiny in Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

Dutch build vital new infrastructure - world's biggest bike parking lot

Update: US destroyer arrives at Changi Naval Base; 10 sailors still missing

Etihad Airways sets new CEO deadline, may join late 2017

Update: China’s Great Wall confirms interest in Fiat Chrysler

Hyundai Motor faces govt calls to address "big governance risk"

Saudi plane for Qatari pilgrims waits on Doha for landing rights: airline

Editor's Choice

BT_20170821_UWPMLEE21_3045493.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Start life right, stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170821_LKPARKWEST21_3045324.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Real Estate

Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale

BT_20170821_JQENT21OCMB_3045275.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Technology

If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 New international school aims to cut fees by 40%
3 In the Asia-Pacific, talent shortages will bite hardest in S'pore
4 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Turkey FTA.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore-Turkey FTA to come into force Oct 1, 2017: MTI

Normanton Park
Aug 21, 2017
Real Estate

Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr

Turkey FTA.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

shp.JPG
Aug 21, 2017
Transport

Update: US destroyer arrives at Changi Naval Base; 10 sailors still missing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening