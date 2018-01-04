You are here

Home > Transport

Uber is sued over payment for mobile ads it called fraudulent

Thu, Jan 04, 2018 - 7:03 AM

2017-12-20T155430Z_1455061806_RC162AA11330_RTRMADP_3_UBER-BRITAIN-HOURS.JPG
A British mobile advertising agency has sued Uber Technologies Inc to force the ride-hailing company to pay millions of dollars of bills that Uber had refused to pay after claiming that ads being generated were fraudulent.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] A British mobile advertising agency has sued Uber Technologies Inc to force the ride-hailing company to pay millions of dollars of bills that Uber had refused to pay after claiming that ads being generated were fraudulent.

Fetch Media Ltd filed its lawsuit on Tuesday in the same California federal court where Uber had sued Fetch in September, accusing the agency of billing it for nonexistent, nonviewable or fraudulent ads, and failing to pass back rebates and commissions.

Uber voluntarily dismissed that lawsuit on Dec 22, two weeks after the case was reassigned to US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, and said it would instead pursue related claims in a San Francisco state court.

Ad fraud, sometimes called click fraud, is a persistent issue in online advertising, occurring when automated programmes mimic legitimate users by clicking ads.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fetch, a London-based unit of Japan's Dentsu Inc, suggested that Uber dismissed its federal case on concern it might lose after it was assigned to Judge Rogers, who has overseen other litigation involving the San Francisco-based company.

In Tuesday's lawsuit, Fetch asked that Judge Rogers be assigned to determine both companies' contractual responsibilities, and direct Uber pay more than US$19.7 million of invoices still owed for 2017.

"Fetch does not believe that Uber can avoid federal-court scrutiny of its incorrect contract theories so easily," the company said.

Uber did not immediately respond on Wednesday to requests for comment.

The Association of National Advertisers, a trade group, last May estimated that marketers would lose US$6.5 billion in 2017 because of fake web traffic caused by "bots."

Uber said in September that it had hired Fetch to place ads to encourage new riders to download the Uber app, and would pay for "legitimate clicks" that helped attract riders.

But it said Fetch wrongly claimed credit for app downloads that occurred without ads ever being clicked. Uber said it paid Fetch more than US$82.5 million, but that Fetch's failure to stop ad fraud contributed to at least US$50 million of damages.

According to Uber, the alleged fraud surfaced in early 2017 as customers began complaining about where its ads appeared.

Uber said, in one example, it had asked Fetch not to place ads on Breitbart.com, the conservative news website run by Steve Bannon, a former strategist for US President Donald Trump, but that ads appeared there anyway.

In court papers, Fetch called Uber a "faithless business partner," and said it had helped Uber monitor ad fraud despite not being contractually required. Fetch also said its work helped Uber register more than 35 million riders.

The case is Fetch Media Ltd vs Uber Technologies Inc, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 18-00015.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

BlackBerry, Baidu announce autonomous vehicle partnership

Singapore Airlines to introduce credit card fee for some flights departing from Singapore

Didi buys 99 Taxis, igniting fight with Uber in Latin America

Tesla's Model 3 volume production target pushed back again

Cosco's takeover offer for Cogent turns unconditional

Ryanair's annual passenger count grows at slowest pace since 2014

Editor's Choice

BT_20180104_CHP4YIWQ_3247316.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium rolls out US$1.2b JV to expand in China

BT_20180104_LMXENBLOCLES4_3247506.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers, Sixth Avenue Centre and Kovan Apts join en bloc wagon

KIM_Midas2.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas climbs 43% after joint venture unit clinches contracts

Most Read

1 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
2 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
3 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
4 Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit announce changes in response to new US tax rules
5 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

JK_generics25.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
SME

SMEs hope for pickings in 2018, but are still dogged by challenges

BP_Singapore Airlines040118_16.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines to introduce credit card fee for some flights departing from Singapore

BT_20180104_CHP4YIWQ_3247316.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium rolls out US$1.2b JV to expand in China

Jan 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Venture Corp, Perennial, UOL, Cheung Woh

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening