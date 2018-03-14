You are here

Uber launches its first-in-Asia carpooling service

Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 12:12 PM
UBER Singapore on Wednesday launched UberCommute, a carpooling service designed for drivers to pick up riders who are going the same way. It is the first such service for Uber in Asia.
With UberCommute, riders can plan a trip up to a week in advance or request a ride within an hour. Fares are expected to be up to 51 per cent cheaper than uberX, Uber's regular ridehailing service.

With UberCommute, drivers can enjoy a viable option to recoup the cost of their daily commute, including petrol and parking costs.

Asked how UberCommute compares with GrabHitch (a similar offering launched in 2015 by Uber's Singapore-based rival Grab), Uber said that UberCommute's features are more reflective of the local regulations.

For instance, with UberCommute, the driver and the passenger will agree beforehand on the drop-off point for the passenger, and the driver's destination will be indicated pre-trip. To boot, the carpool fares charged to the passenger will not exceed the cost and expenses incurred by the driver for carrying the passenger.

