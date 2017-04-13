You are here

Uber resumes ride-hailing service in Taiwan after talks with authorities

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 14:24

[TAIPEI] Uber Technologies Inc said it will resume its ride-hailing service in Taiwan on Thursday after "constructive talks" with island authorities.

"After constructive talks with transportation authorities, we are now partnering with licensed rental car companies to resume serving riders in Taipei," Uber said in a statement.

The resumption of service comes after the US-based ride-hailing service suspended its operations on the island in February in its long-running dispute with island authorities over mounting fines.

