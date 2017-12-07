You are here

Uber's top European dealmaker to step down from role

Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 6:40 AM

Uber Technologies Inc's top European dealmaker is stepping down from his role, the latest in a series of management changes at the ride-hailing service.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Uber Technologies Inc's top European dealmaker is stepping down from his role, the latest in a series of management changes at the ride-hailing service.

The US company said on Wednesday that Fraser Robinson was quitting as head of business for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), but would continue as a senior adviser to the company.

Mr Robinson oversaw Uber raising US$3.5 billion from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund in 2016.

"After more than three outstanding years as Head of Business for EMEA at Uber, Fraser has decided to step down from his extremely demanding and travel-intensive role in favour of being appointed a Senior Adviser to Uber", a spokeswoman said in a statement, confirming a report in the Financial Times newspaper.

A stream of executives have left Uber in recent months amid controversies involving sexual harassment, data privacy and business practices in Asia. The board removed Travis Kalanick as CEO in June.

Last week, three senior managers in Uber's security unit resigned days after the company's new chief Dara Khosrowshahi disclosed a massive data breach and criticized past security practices.

The ride-hailing service is also facing trouble in London, where the transport regulator recently revoked Uber's operating licence, saying the company had failed to deal with public safety and security issues. Uber is appealing the decision.

REUTERS

