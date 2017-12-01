You are here
Uber's use of encrypted messaging raises legal issues
There is nothing inherently wrong about using it, but companies have an obligation to preserve records
San Francisco
TOP executives at Uber Technologies Inc used the encrypted chat app Wickr to hold secret conversations, current and former workers testified in court this week, setting up what could be the first major legal test of the issues raised by the use of encrypted apps inside
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg