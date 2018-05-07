You are here

Home > Transport

UK accountancy firm appointed to ensure Grab adheres to competition measures

Mon, May 07, 2018 - 3:34 PM

GRAB and Uber have appointed British accountancy firm Smith & Williamson as an independent agent to ensure terms set out by the regulator are complied with.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) - the regulatory body overseeing Grab's takeover of Uber's operations here - has approved S&W's appointment.

The firm will keep watch over Grab to ensure that interim measures set out by the CCCS are adhered to.

These include Grab having to maintain its "pre-merger pricing and product options for riders and drivers".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This means keeping base fare levels, surge factor and driver commission rates as they were prior to March 26, 2018, when Grab's acquisition of Uber's South-east Asian businesses was announced.

Drivers and riders said they have seen fewer incentives and promotions after the acquisition.

The CCCS has also directed Grab to ensure that new drivers are not subject to any exclusivity obligations, lock-in periods or termination fees. "Grab shall ensure these drivers are not penalised, directly or indirectly, as a result," it said.

Uber is required to allow drivers who rent from Lion City Rentals to drive for any ride-hailing platform and "shall not be subject to any impediments" that limit their ability to drive for any ride-hailing platform.

Uber is required to release ComfortDelGro from any restrictions that prevent it from partnering with a third-party ride-hailing platform.

Grab shall cease its exclusivity arrangements with all taxi fleets in Singapore.

This is provided that there are no exclusivity arrangements in Singapore between any taxi fleets and any third-party ride-hailing platform other than Grab, and that all taxi operators permit their respective taxi-drivers to drive for any third-party ride-hailing platform for metered and fixed fare jobs.

Observers said this measure cannot be met because taxi giant ComfortDelGro does not allow its drivers to accept JustGrab jobs.

They also question the relevance of CCCS' actions, seeing how several newcomers have entered or are entering the segment.

The CCCS said anyone who has "feedback regarding possible non-compliance" with interim measures set out by the commission should write to cccs_feedback@cccs.gov.sg.

Uber deactivated its app here on Monday morning, but turned it back on in the afternoon. The app, as directed by the CCCS, should run till the end of Monday.

"The Uber team apologises for the error and any inconvenience it may have caused," Uber said in an e-mail. "The app will be available through the end of today (May 7), in accordance with directions from the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore."

THE STRAITS TIMES

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_070518_1.jpg
May 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors

BT_20180507_SWFOOD7_3425764.jpg
May 7, 2018
Consumer

foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray

BP_Roy Reite_070518_2.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Roles of independent directors, auditors back in spotlight

Most Read

1 Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos
2 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
3 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab unveils 3 new services for users, of which 2 are built on Uber's previous offerings

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab cuts back on customer discounts and driver incentives

BP_OCBC_070518_37.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening