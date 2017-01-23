You are here

United says domestic flights grounded due to computer disruption

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 10:03

United Continental Holdings Inc said a computer disruption caused domestic flights to be grounded, delaying flights throughout the network of the third-biggest US airline.
"A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue," the Chicago-based carrier said in a tweet.

"We're working on a resolution. We apologise for the inconvenience."

The US airline industry was hit with a rash of computer failures last year. A system fault forced Southwest Airlines Co to cancel flights and strand thousands of passengers and a similar breakdown at Delta Air Lines Inc cut the company's revenue by US$100 million.

A 2015 issue at United prevented the carrier from ticketing passengers and dispatching crews, disrupting travel for thousands of fliers.

The ground stop applies only to United's mainline flights serving domestic destinations, the FAA said in a statement on its website.

BLOOMBERG

