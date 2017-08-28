You are here

Home > Transport

Update: Uber board picks Expedia's Dara Khosrowshahi as new CEO

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 09:39

bp280817_Dara.jpg
Uber Technologies Inc on Sunday hired Dara Khosrowshahi, the chief executive of travel company Expedia Inc, as its new chief executive, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter, handing him the challenge of leading the ride-services company out of a nearly year-long crisis.
PHOTO: THE BUSINESS TIMES

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber Technologies Inc on Sunday hired Dara Khosrowshahi, the chief executive of travel company Expedia Inc, as its new chief executive, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter, handing him the challenge of leading the ride-services company out of a nearly year-long crisis.

Mr Khosrowshahi, 48, will take on the daunting task of mending Uber's image, repairing frayed relations among investors, rebuilding employee morale and creating a profitable business after seven years of losses.

He will also have to contend with the legacy of his predecessor, Travis Kalanick, Uber's pugnacious co-founder, who was ousted as CEO in June after shareholders representing about 40 per cent of the company's voting power signed a letter asking him to step down amid growing concern over his behavior and the behavior of senior managers under him.

The Uber Technologies Inc board of directors deliberated throughout the weekend and said on Sunday it had voted on its pick for a new chief executive officer, but declined to disclose its choice publicly until after informing employees.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The board has voted and will announce the decision to the employees first," a board spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

Mr Khosrowshahi wasn't known to the public to be among the top candidates for the job.

Earlier on Sunday, Jeff Immelt, chairman of General Electric Co, said he was no longer in the running for the job. Meg Whitman, chief executive of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, had also been a leading candidate.

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

Electric scooter co-sharing platform to launch in September in Singapore

China's state airlines favour local market

Former GE boss drops out of Uber CEO hunt

S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do

Other hypercars available

Can't afford to buy a US$3m Ferrari Enzo? Lease it instead

Editor's Choice

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28_3057604.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Playing instrumental role in the world's life science sector

BT_20170828_VKAIRBNBTURNY5US_3057819.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed

BT_20170828_SEVANDA24A_3057611.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Transport

S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do

Most Read

1 What it's really like to own a Ferrari in Singapore
2 Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District
3 Owners of Sun Rosier condo seeking S$235m in en-bloc sale
4 Ferraris take over Singapore roads for a day
5 Call to pace development of Jurong Lake District
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28_3057604.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Playing instrumental role in the world's life science sector

BT_20170828_VKAIRBNBTURNY5US_3057819.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28AW1XN_3057609.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore unit makes 95% of global leader's products

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28B_3057606.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

US life science company's team here developed key cloud-enabled product

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening