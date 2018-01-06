You are here

Home > Transport

US firm seals deal to resume MH370 hunt: Malaysia

Fri, Jan 05, 2018 - 10:09 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has agreed to allow a US exploration firm to resume the hunt for flight MH370, the transport minister said Friday, a year after the search was suspended.

The news came after the company, Ocean Infinity, said this week it had already dispatched a research vessel towards the expected search zone as it believed a deal would be finalised imminently.

The Malaysia Airlines jet disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people - mostly from China - on board en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, triggering one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.

No sign of the plane was found in a 120,000 square kilometre search zone selected by satellite analysis of the jet's likely trajectory.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Australian-led sea search, the largest in aviation history, was suspended in January last year.

But Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai told AFP that an agreement had now been made with the US firm, adding the deal was on a "no find, no fee" basis.

"It is our duty to look for answers and the plane, and as of today the government has decided to go ahead with the search," he said.

He added that a contract would be signed next week in Kuala Lumpur.

News of the decision was also sent to relatives of those on board the doomed jet.

The message, seen by AFP, said that the "MH370 Response Team wishes to note that the Government of Malaysia has engaged Ocean Infinity to undertake further search operation for MH370".

Norwegian research vessel Seabed Constructor, leased by Ocean Infinity for the search, set off from South Africa this month for the southern Indian Ocean, where MH370 is believed to have disappeared.

The firm wants to start the hunt during a period of good weather expected in January and February. The vessel is carrying several autonomous submarines which can be launched from the ship to scour the seabed for the jet.

Ocean Infinity has not given details of the new search area.

But Australia's national science body released a report in April suggesting the doomed plane was "most likely" north of the former search zone in an area of approximately 25,000 square kilometres.

Only three confirmed fragments of MH370 have been found, all of them on western Indian Ocean shores, including a two-metre wing part known as a flaperon.

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Renault-Nissan alliance, Mitsubishi seek robo-taxi deals with tech players

Uber ex-CEO Kalanick selling nearly a third of stake for US$1.4b: source

UK new car sales record biggest drop since 2009

COE prices end mixed in first round of 2018 bidding

SIA makes U-turn on credit card fee for tickets issued in S'pore

US car makers hit reverse gear in 2017

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_050118_1.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments

BP_SG_050118_2.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Call to stagger GST hike; or lower registration threshold for companies: Deloitte

BT_20180105_LMXSERGE5_3249514.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serge Pun goes where others fear to tread

Most Read

1 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
2 Bitcoin loses some dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up
3 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
4 Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments
5 Venture Corp to join STI from Jan 5, replacing GLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_vanke_050117 (1).jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

China Vanke, Vanke's unit SCPG, Triwater unveiled as buyers of CapitaLand's malls

nz_vanke_050117 (1).jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 5, 2018
Stocks

Singapore share buyback value falls to S$425m in 2017 on the back of stronger market price gains

Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vallianz Holdings defers distribution for US$22.5m perpetual securities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening